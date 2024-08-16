Former Panthers QB gets another chance in the NFL
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral is back in the NFL. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Corral has signed with the Minnesota Vikings, where he'll reunite with former teammate Sam Darnold.
The Panthers took a shot on the Ole Miss star in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They would have taken a signal caller with their first round pick at No. 6 had it not been for an incredibly weak quarterback class. The first quarterback selected that year? Kenny Pickett, 20th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Corral never got an opportunity to develop into much of anything as he suffered a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots, bringing his rookie season to an end before it ever got started. The Panthers struggled at the onset of the season and had a bit of a quarterback carousel going on with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and PJ Walker. Had Corral stayed healthy, there's a pretty good chance he would have started a handful of games rather than Walker being thrown out there.
As you know, that following spring the Panthers took Bryce Young with the first overall pick making it pretty clear that Corral's days in Carolina were numbered. He spent the spring and all of training camp with them before being released. The New England Patriots claimed Corral off waivers, but only stuck around for a couple of weeks. Corral spent his spring in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions where he threw for 494 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.
