Bryce Young sharp as Panthers offense shines in joint practice against the Jets
Training camp is an odd time. On one play, a quarterback could make a rainbow throw lofted over the sleeping defense for a big gain. On that play, fans will criticize the defense and think the offensive improvements made in the offseason will finally breathe life into the franchise that desperately need it.
On the next, the quarterback could throw his third interception in as many days, sending the defense into an uproarious celebration that reverberates shockwaves through the practice field. In those moments, fans will be downtrodden on their quarterback, wondering if he really is “the guy.”
The thing is, both of these exact scenarios happened on Wednesday at training camp. Bryce Young made some impressive throws, while also giving the ball away twice.
The dichotomy of training camp was on full display during the Panthers’ fourth week of camping. It’s about time for the Panthers to see some fresh faces on the other side of the field as the dog days linger. On Thursday, they got their chance.
The mean green New York Jets stepped onto the same field as the Panthers on Thursday morning for a joint practice in preparation for Saturday's preseason game. Here are a few takeaways from the Panthers Thursday morning date with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.
Panthers lick their wounds
The list of players unavailable for the Panthers today was long. According to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, here are the players either not observed or not in pads: Diontae Johnson, Jadeveon Clowney, Dane Jackson, Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin, K’Lavon Chaisson, Cam Gill, Cade Mays, Nash Jensen, Jack Anderson, Badara Traore, Ian Thomas, LaBryan Ray and Jaden Crumedy.
In addition, Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala, Chuba Hubbard, and Ja'Tavion Sanders all required medical attention at some point during practice. All (save for Zavala, who's injury was described as a "longer deal" by Dave Canales) either returned to or stayed on the field. A true "hurt not injured" day for some key Panthers.
Panthers offense wins the day
Bryce Young had a morning. The much-maligned sophomore quarterback's training camp has been murky. On Thursday, he was picture perfect. Head coach Dave Canales described him as "sharp," and "accurate."
Nearly every repitition in team drills for the Panthers' offense wound up in the end zone. Young was on point dispersing the ball to all of his weapons, but Terrace Marshall Jr. won the day. Marshall, assumedly on the roster bubble, raised his stock tremendously this morning against the Jets. The fourth-year wideout caught two impressive touchdowns in the first set of team drills, the second through illegal contact, which kicked off a boisterous celebration and the first of two skirmishes between the teams. Carolina's group of offensive weapons has been improved through external means (Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette) but internal improvement is equally as important.
Marshall wasn't the only Panther with an impressive day in the receiving game. Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo, David Moore, and Legette all hauled in big-time catches against the vaunted Jets defense. The Jets group of corner backs is among the league's best. DJ Reed and Sauce Gardner are a corner duo that teams fear, but the real boogeyman on the Jets' defense is their offensive line. Carolina's expensive offensive line rebuffed most of their advances.
The starting five of Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, and Taylor Moton got their first extended work of camp, and they proved that their potential is worth every dollar that Dan Morgan spent on protecting his young quarterback.
Today's practice was a full-field beat down by the Panthers' offense. A welcome sight for fans that haven't seen offensive fireworks in Bank of America Stadium in some time.
Unheralded defenders raise their stock
Facing Bryce Young every day in practice is one thing. Taking on four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is another. The young Panthers' had a chance to share the field with one of the all-time greats, and they more than held their own.
Chau Smith-Wade, a slot corner by trade, got a chance to play outside against one of the league's rising stars in Garrett Wilson. An impressive rep was posted by the Panthers' social team, as Smith-Wade stayed in Wilson's hip pocket on a nine-route rep.
D'Shawn Jamison, a rotational defensive back, continued his masterful week, picking off two passes and getting his hands on a third. Behind Jaycee Horn lie a number of questions, some of which have been forced into action following Dane Jackson's Wednesday injury. Smith-Wade and Jamison's ascension could go a long way when it comes to answering those.
Eku Leota and Trevin Wallace continued their strong camps. Leota "brought down" Aaron Rodgers for a "sack" (there is no real tackling in these practices), flashing the promise that shined bright in last week's preseason opener in New England. Wallace, a rookie linebacker from Kentucky, both forced a fumble by Breece Hall, and picked off a Rodgers pass in team drills, the latter whooping up the defense into a frenzy.
Forced turnovers have been a hot topic at Panthers camp this week. Bryce Young has thrown a number of interceptions on off-script plays, which has been seen as an overall negative for the team. However, when a new jersey is opposite the defense, turnovers receive wholistic praise. Wallace and Jamison's big days shined a positive light on a growing defense that coordinator Ejiro Evero surely has more confidence in following today's practice.
Building blocks
It wasn't a prefect day by any means. Bryce Young took a couple of sacks. Aaron Rodgers beat the defense a handful of time (which, let's be honest, was bound to happen). But, overall it was a heck of a day for the team in Process Blue. Dave Canales called the opportunity to practice with the Jets "a gift."
The Panthers have a long road to their week one tilt in New Orleans. However, today's practice showed that the team's path to contention in that game may be smoother than originally thought. It's the hope that kills you, but a solid day of practice against a legitimate Super Bowl contender may breathe hope back into a Panthers' building that has lacked much of it in recent memory.
