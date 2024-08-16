Why the Carolina Panthers playing Bryce Young vs. New York Jets is a bad idea
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales did not reveal his plan for Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets in terms of who will play and who will rest. The Panthers are dealing with a number of injuries on both sides of the ball and in the end, that may be what keeps Canales from rolling out the top half of the 90-man roster tomorrow night.
Canales did, however, state that he is leaning in a certain direction but had to get with the medical staff first before making any sort of concrete plan. Which way is he leaning? My guess is to sit the starters, or at least the majority of them, including quarterback Bryce Young.
It seems like most coaches around the league put more stock into the work that gets accomplished in the joint practice over the preseason game. They're able to get more reps in and it's not as risky considering players are coached to do their best to wrap up on tackles and to not hit the quarterback.
Canales also hinted at this earlier in the week stating that what happens during the joint practice could ultimately determine whether or not Young, and others play. If that's what he is basing it on, you might as well forget about seeing Young tomorrow night. He carved up the Jets defense all day essentially from start to finish, finally looking the like the franchise quarterback they drafted him to be.
It was the best he's looked in a Panthers uniform. He was quick, decisive, and extended several plays with his legs before finding a receiver down the field. He strung together seven or eight straight completions to open the joint practice before throwing an incompletion along the sideline on a pass intended for Jonathan Mingo.
I understand fans that didn't get to attend the joint practice want to see Young play in the game, but I promise you it's not worth the risk, especially if certain parts of the offensive line are going to be unavailable. He got a healthy amount of work in on Thursday, enough to make you feel good for the week. I do, however, believe Young and the starters should get a series or two in the team's preseason finale next week in Buffalo to get something from a live game setting on tape to be able to teach/learn from.
