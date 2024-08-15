Panthers see star right guard Robert Hunt carted off field at joint practice with the Jets
The Carolina Panthers front office went on a spending spree in free agency this offseason in an attempt to upgrade their offensive line. The biggest item on the shopping list was Miami Dolphins right guard Robert Hunt, who wound up signing a four-year deal worth up to $100 million total. Hunt's contract includes $63 million in guarantees.
That means Carolina general manager Dan Morgan may literally be holding his breath right now, because Hunt was just carted off the field at today's joint practice with the New York Jets. According to one observer, it appears Hunt suffered a shoulder injury.
Not great, Bob.
Hopefully whatever Hunt's issue is it won't keep him out for long. If it does, it would be a massive blow given the way this roster has been constructed. We should hear more about Hunt's condition from head coach Dave Canales after practice.
For now, the next man up at right guard is Brady Christensen, who's taken the field in Hunt's place.
Update: Good news: Hunt has returned to the practice field, at least. Here's a clip of him jogging to the sidelines, still in full pads.
Update: Hunt has since rejoined the 11-on-11 drills, so his injury must be minor, whatever it is.
