'Huge' Opportunity Presents Itself for a Pair of Panthers Edge Defenders
Veteran newcomers Jadeveon Clowney and K'Lavon Chaisson have not participated in voluntary OTAs and with D.J. Wonnum and DJ Johnson each working through quad injuries, the Carolina Panthers are short on numbers at the edge position.
It's not an ideal situation to be in by any means, but it does open up the door for guys like Eku Leota and Luiji Vilain to put more on tape than they otherwise would have if Carolina had its full compliment of edge defenders available.
Following Tuesday's practice, I asked how critical this part of the offseason is for those two guys in particular given the situation.
"It's huge. So these are two guys that were with us, so some carry over there just as far as going over calls and getting lined up properly. So both of those guys being around and being familiar with the terminology is really critical for us, especially with DJ (Johnson) being out right now and then Jadeveon (Clowney) of course, just not being here right now."
Canales then answered another question about managing the group with limited bodies.
"All these guys know how to play with pads but we don't really know what we have until we get into those competitive settings together as a group, communicating and talking through stuff. Of course as we add players back in during our minicamp and during our training camp that's an opportunity for us to get the communication that we want. But in the meantime, what an opportunity for the guys that are here every day, that are hearing the messaging, and not just offensively or defensively, but from me and what we want to be as a team. I really thank the guys that are here."
Leota appeared in eight games last season, primarily on special teams. Vilain was signed off of Minnesota's practice squad in late October and only saw action in one game as he had to work through a knee injury.
