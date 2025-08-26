Insider expresses concern for Bryce Young, Panthers offense after lackluster preseason
After one preseason game, there was reason for optimism about the Carolina Panthers. Both starting units, specifically the offense, looked pretty good even though the team lost 30-10. Bryce Young looked comfortable again and orchestrated one really excellent drive.
Then, Week 2, the final outing for all starters, happened. The defense was lackluster, but the offense was pretty horrible. Young failed to even complete a pass in two drives, throwing a called-back interception and being sacked once. It has one insider expressing a little bit of concern.
There's a small reason to worry about Bryce Young, Panthers offense
The offense was supposed to be the saving grace for the Carolina Panthers this year, much like it was when they went 4-6 down the stretch when Bryce Young returned to the lineup. The overall preseason might suggest that the offense isn't as reliable as we thought. It looked pretty rough this preseason.
CBS insider Tyler Sullivan graded the Panthers with a C, acknowledging that going 0-3 isn't that problematic. Struggling to even put more than one score on the board, however, is. The Panthers scored 10 points, three points, and 10 points for a combined 23. That wouldn't have even been enough to win the opening game.
"Bryce Young started the opener against the Browns and, after a three-and-out on the opening possession, orchestrated a nine-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that culminated in the quarterback completing a five-yard pass to Jalen Coker in the end zone," he began.
That's where everything went wrong, though. "Alarm bells started to faintly go off in the last showing from Young this preseason, where he didn't complete either of his two passes against Houston in Week 2 and was sacked once as the offense punted on his lone two drives," Sullivan said.
He did say that Tetairoa McMillan shone on offense, which helped save the overall grade, but the performance was worrisome overall. If the Panthers can't get good play from their offense this year, then they'll be back at the top of the draft once again looking for answers.
