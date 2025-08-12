Insider describes Shedeur Sanders' domination of Panthers in one word
The Carolina Panthers could, by and large, only watch as Shedeur Sanders put in one of the better preseason performances for a QB last week. The fourth-stringer pushed into starting action completed 14 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Panthers, although much of the damage came against backups.
Still, it was a performance that got everyone buzzing. Sure, the Panthers had a historically bad defense last year, but Sanders still made them look pretty bad a lot of the time. After, CBS Sports insider Cody Benjamin summed up the QB's embarrassment of Carolina in one word.
Shedeur Sanders performance against Panthers gets compliment
Shedeur Sanders wasn't perfect, but he was significantly better than anyone expected heading into the contest. He may not have moved up the QB depth chart, but he certainly did impress the NFL world.
Benjamin described him as "composed." He added, "The talk of the 2025 draft wasn't perfect as Cleveland's trial-run starter, but he stood tall even on the move, keeping his eyes downfield and saving his tightest throws for the red zone."
Sanders routinely threw into tight windows against Carolina's secondary. He also gave the pass rush some fits, often scrambling away or making them really work to try and bring him down.
The sack Nic Scourton recorded was a result of Sanders running all across the entire backfield before being forced out by a sprinting Scourton one yard behind the line of scrimmage. All in all, it was a good outing for Sanders, but a bit of a disappointment for Carolina's defense.
