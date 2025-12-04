Only one Carolina Panthers player is the best in the NFL at what they do best

It took Jaycee Horn a while to get healthy at the NFL level. Last year he was finally able to break through and play most of the season, earning his first career trip to the Pro Bowl in the process.

Horn earned more than that, signing a four-year, $100 million deal with the Carolina Panthers that briefly made him the highest-paid cornerback in the entire league.

For an encore, Horn has put together an even better 2025 season. Through 12 games he's posted a career-best five interceptions and just a 64.1 passer rating alllowed in coverage. It's Horn's physicality that earned him an honor from ESPN, though.

In a new list of the best NFL players in 109 different categories, Horn was the only Panthers player to make the cut - being named the league's most physical DB in coverage.

ESPN on Jaycee Horn

"Horn is a physical cover corner who will challenge receivers through the release and the route stem. His five interceptions are tied for the second most in the NFL."

Horn does have his critics, though. While his coverage numbers are strong, Pro Football Focus has not been a fan of his work this season.

Out of 200 cornerbacks with enough snaps to qualify, PFF has Horn ranked 105 and graded out at 60.0 overall, which is pretty much exactly average in their grading system. Horn has lost points for a poor tackling grade (28.1), run defense (49.8) and pass rushing (47.5).

This is pretty subjective stuff. Horn has had a couple of bad games, but overall Horn is making a much more positive impact than the negatives are taking away.

Other Panthers who at least deserved consideration in different categories include Rico Dowdle for most explosive rusher - which went to De'Von Achane - and Derrick Brown for best pass-lane swatter, which went to Jordan Davis, instead.

