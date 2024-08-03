Ja'Tavion Sanders Thrusted Into the Spotlight in Training Camp
The plan for the Carolina Panthers was to bring Ja'Tavion Sanders along slowly. That plan unraveled quickly.
Head coach Dave Canales loves to utilize tight ends in his offense in a myriad of ways, making it difficult for a rookie to impact the team early. Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, and Jordan Matthews all boast at least four years of NFL experience, blocking Sanders ability to see first-team reps at the start of camp. However, a rash of injuries to the Panthers' incumbent tight ends have opened the door for Sanders, and he's stormed through it.
Neither Ian Thomas nor Tommy Tremble were seen with their helmet on at today's practice. Canales confirmed that Tremble would be out for at least another week, and that Thomas is nursing a new calf injury that will likely see him out until close to week one. Those injuries are tough for the holistic offensive unit as Thomas and Tremble both project to be key parts of the operation, but they are a boon for the rookie's chance to compete early on. His head coach had high praise for him following today's practice.
When asked what he's seen from Sanders, Canales said: "It's exponential growth, every day. Especially for the young guys. As they start to stack up technique and reps, especally for Ja'Tavion. Whether it's in the run game, in the pass game, or the protection unit. What I've seen him do is really just kind of take big leaps in the techniques...JT has taken those steps that we're looking for. Made a big play at Fan Fest to end the scrimmage. Had a couple nice plays today, some nice catches. He's doing it. He's making the most of his opportunity. It's pushed him right up with that first group to be able to show the guys that they can count on him. He's being really dependable with that."
Sanders has the opportunity to impress his teammates and coaches over the next week. Of all players on the roster, he's one of the most interesting to watch this week as Carolina prepares for their first preseason game in New England on Thursday evening.