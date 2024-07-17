Jake Delhomme Expects 'Geno Smith-Like Leap' From Bryce Young
Jake Delhomme knows a thing or two about a comeback.
The leader of the "Cardiac Cats" was hailed for his late game heroics, leading the Carolina Panthers to a franchise record 17 comeback wins as the starting quarterback. Delhomme personified the "never-say-die" attitude that Sam Mills brought to the team. The undrafted, NFL Europe product scratched and clawed his way to the NFL and brought success to a Carolina franchise that hadn't seen it quite yet. He believes that another Panthers quarterback is in for career resurgence as well.
In an interview with Zach Gelb on Sirius XM Radio, Delhomme forecasted a massive second-year leap for Bryce Young. "I feel extremely confident in saying he's going to take las year and use it as a learning lesson. One thing about Bryce, that if you've been around him at all, this was the number one quarterback coming out of high school. This was the Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama quarterback. Number one pick. He's seen a lot of things. He's had the spotlight on him since he was very young. He doesn't get fazed too much, that's one thing about Bryce. I truly believe you're going to see what you saw with Geno Smith two years ago in Seattle, when he had that kind of resurgence under Canales."
Dave Canales was hired to lead the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl. That's why any head coach is hired, right? But the main player who needs to improve for that trip to the big game is the sophomore quarterback Bryce Young. Canales has been hailed all offseason about his prowess in developing, resuscitating, and reshaping the narrative around quarterbacks like Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, and Delhomme believes his next swing in rebuilding Young will be a home run.
Read more about the Carolina Panthers
Will D.J. Wonnum Be a Bust for the Panthers?
Panthers Pre-Training Camp Questions: Tight End Edition