Pre-Training Camp Questions: Quarterback Edition
In just over two weeks, the Carolina Panthers will begin training camp for the first time in the Dave Canales era. Following an offseason full of transition, folks across the Carolina are ready to see their rebuilt squad on the field for the first time in 2024. Questions abound as we barrel toward September 8th’s date with the New Orleans Saints, and this series will tackle a couple of questions about each position group. We’ll start today with the quarterback room.
Q: What will Bryce Young look like in a Dave Canales offense?
Aesthetically, we are all familiar with Bryce Young’s game. The undersized signal-caller boasts solid mobility, pocket-awareness, and accuracy, while lacking in arm strength. He has spent his entire life overcoming physical deficiencies to make it this far, and he’s damn good even without elite measurables.
His marriage with Dave Canales’ scheme is the question of Panthers training camp. The former offensive coordinator turned head coach is known for working magic with down-trodden quarterbacks, and his next trick is to revive a talented sophomore who just faced the one of the most tumultuous rookie seasons in NFL history.
Personally, I’m not looking for Bryce to rack up meaningless statistics in practice scrimmages. I'm not really even looking for Young to be zipping in throws with improved velocity. I’m looking for his comfort level running the offense.
Is the offensive operation smooth? It sure wasn’t early on last season. Carolina’s convoluted offense had a penchant for delay of games, false starts, and blown time outs as the play clock ran down. Of the many ways that Young was set up for failure, the lack of cohesion between coaches and players in the play-calling process was at the top of the list.
How quickly is Young getting the ball out? Canales and company have preached 2.7 seconds as the ideal time from snap to throw(the same amount of time Tim McGraw lasted on a bull named Fumanchu, coincidentally). Can Young get the ball out on time behind an offensive line with question marks at center and left tackle?
I realize those are questions within the main question, but Young will be the talking point of Panthers training camp, and developing comfortability with his head coach and play-caller early on is key.
Q: What does Will Harriger (quarterbacks coach) bring to the table?
Harriger has an impressive resume. Most recently, he was an offensive assistant in Dallas last year when Dak Prescott had an MVP-level season. Before that he spent time at the University of Southern California coaching Caleb Williams to a Heisman Trophy, and in Jacksonville assisting the offense as a whole as Trevor Lawrence set franchise records.
Unlike last year, Bryce Young will have a position coach with loads of experience. I was a fan of the Josh McCown experience, but it was an utter failure. Harriger has experience with Canales, they overlapped in Seattle, and the rapport between the two brings the congruence this franchise has been desperate for.
Q: Will Jack Plummer stick around?
Training camp is the time for guys like Plummer to secure their future in the NFL. Carolina signed the Louisville alumni as an undrafted free agent this offseason, and he’ll be given the chance to earn a role on the team’s practice squad.
As it stands, Young, Andy Dalton, and Plummer are the only three quarterbacks on the Panthers’ roster. If the Panthers fail to add another arm before training camp, Plummer will likely see more than half the action across the team’s three preseason games, giving him a real chance to put some solid NFL game film on his resume.
