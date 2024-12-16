Jalen Coker reacts to record-setting performance in Panthers blowout loss to Cowboys
My foolproof plan to save the Carolina Panthers offense: Build the whole plane out of Jalen Coker.
The undrafted free agent rookie wide receiver is the best thing Dave Canales has going on his moribund unit. Carolina had built up over a months worth of good vibes with a pair of wins and a trio of plucky performances against playoff contenders before tossing it all in the Bank of America Stadium trash chute during today's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The lone bright spot in the loss was the encouraging play of Jalen Coker in his return from injury. Coker, an FCS superstar turned NFL starter in less than a calendar year, took the top off of Dallas' defense with an 83-yard touchdown near the end of the first half. His final line of four catches for 110 yards and said touchdown etched his name into Carolina's rookie record book.
According to the team, Coker now owns the franchise record for most receiving yards by an undrafted rookie wide out. He's not satisfied with just that one record: "That's awesome. I mean, hopefully more to come. Hopefully more records to be broken. Just have to continue to stack days. Great accomplishment," said Coker in the locker room following today's game.
Coker's season line now reads: 21 catches, 373 yards, and two touchdowns. Not too shabby for a rookie who has essentially played in only seven total games.
Of all Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' impressive offseason acquisitions (Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, Xavier Legette, Trevin Wallace, etc.), none shine brighter than Coker. His dazzling talent has him poised to lead Carolina's receiving room for years to come alongside Legette and the presumed draft pick or free agent signing coming this offseason to bolster the unit.
Jalen Coker, take a bow. Carolina's offense is much better with you available.
