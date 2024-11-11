Jaycee Horn thrilled by impact of edge rusher DJ Wonnum in his Panthers debut
For the first time all season, the Carolina Panthers had DJ Wonnum active. And for one of the first times all season, their pass rush was alive. The defense had, by far, its best showing. They forced three turnovers, pitched a first-half shutout, and had two sacks.
Wonnum's arrival coincided with the Panthers' best outing as a historically bad defense. That's not exactly a coincidence, as the pass rush was finally able to generate some pressure to alleviate the stress on other position groups.
DJ Wonnum opens up Panthers defense in win
Jaycee Horn, virtually the only star left standing on the Panthers' defense, had a feeling that DJ Wonnum would make an impact. “I knew, once we signed him, it was a great pickup because I played with him in college. And seeing him go through all the ups and downs through his injury history, with his surgery — I had some of that, too — so I was just excited to see him back on the field and practice." Horn added that he was thrilled that Wonnum got a sack in his first game.
The Panthers were giving up more than 32 points per game heading into the contest in Munich. In a game that went to overtime, they allowed just 17 points. DJ Wonnum's return played a big role in that, as the OLB went for six tackles, one sack, and two tackles for a loss in the win. He also recorded two QB hits.
