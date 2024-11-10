What Bryce Young said about Chuba Hubbard after his monster game against Giants
Have a week, Chuba Hubbard. In his first action after signing a four-year, $33 million contract extension with the Carolina Panthers, Hubbard played the best game of his NFL career. His 153 yards on the ground smashed his previous career-high of 125 rushing yards, as he left Brian Burns and the Giants in his wake from the opening kick-off. Discourse around Hubbard's massive contract extension was the hottest topic on NFL Twitter this week, but ask Bryce Young about the Panthers long-term starting running back, and he'll tell you that he's worth every penny of that freshly inked contract.
Young: Having a back like Hubbard to lean on is 'huge'
Young's full quote paints a bigger picture that tells the story of what a back like Hubbard, and the five linemen that block for him, can do for an offense. "When you have a back like that, an offensive line that you can lean on in the run game, that's huge. It helped us out a lot, opened up a lot of things. Chuba played amazing, as he always does, but he did a great job again like I said."
The veteran running back has been the bright spot on an otherwise dreary offense. Recent weeks have seen rookies Xavier Legette, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Jalen Coker's roles expand, but Hubbard has been balling since day one of the 2024 season. He entered the week with a top five rushing yard tally in the league, and it's safe to assume that his dominant performance in Germany will only see him climb the ranks of the league's elite.
Hubbard was asked post-game about where he sees the Panthers going from here. Carolina has surpassed last season's win total through ten weeks, and he's bullish on the franchise building on their recent success.
Hubbard: The team's trajectory is going 'upwards'
"I've been saying it week in and week out. Just trusting the process. It may not show up weeks one, week two, or week three, but it's going to show up eventually.
It's easy to argue that Hubbard is on the back nine of the best week of his life, and if he, and his teammates continue to play like this, it's only going to get better from here.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers roster moves for Week 10 give big boost to edge rotation
Panthers predicted to be suitors for $60 million WR in free agency
Jaycee Horn believes that the Carolina Panthers are on the rise
Chuba Hubbard earned his $, but fair to ? Panthers RB process