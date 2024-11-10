Bryce Young gets another positive grade in Munich win vs. Giants
Bryce Young earned his third straight start of the NFL season after a stupendous showing last week. The Carolina Panthers faced the New York Giants and they turned back to the second-year player, who responded with another quality outing.
It once again wasn't perfect, but Young was more than good enough to get the win. The Panthers marched into Munich and showed that they may not be as bad as advertised (the Giants certainly are) and Young played a massive role in that, helping the Panthers win two straight games for the first time since the 2022 season.
Bryce Young's grade vs. Giants revealed
Bryce Young recorded one touchdown on the day and had zero turnovers. He had zero turnover-worthy throws, too. The box score isn't gorgeous, but it was good enough. Young was hurt by a couple of drops from Jalen Coker and a touchdown called back by a formation penalty, but he was very good overall.
There were two throws that stood out as misses from Young. The first was a fade route to Coker on third down late in the game. It was third and two and probably should have been a run, but he missed it. The second miss was later on on another third down that would have sealed the game. This was a late screen to Chuba Hubbard who may or may not have had enough space to pick up the first down.
Overall, thanks to a standout defensive effort from the Panthers, Young earned his second consecutive win of the season. But he was far from a passive passenger on the trip to that win. For that, he earns a B+. Young, for the record, didn't have to do anything but hand it off in overtime for the win.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers roster moves for Week 10 give big boost to edge rotation
Panthers predicted to be suitors for $60 million WR in free agency
Jaycee Horn believes that the Carolina Panthers are on the rise
Chuba Hubbard earned his $, but fair to ? Panthers RB process