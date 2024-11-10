Panthers injuries: Chuba Hubbard says slippery field may have saved him from knee injury
It could have been worse, John. A lot worse. That applies to any trip to Jurassic Park, as well as today's result between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants, which went to overtime. If not for a few untimely turnovers by the Giants in the red zone and a back-breaking fumble in the extra period, this game could have ended very differently.
The Panthers were also relatively lucky to escape with seemingly only one major injury. Backup running back Miles Sanders left the game in the second quarter with an ankle/foot issue and had to be carted off the field. Sanders was initially listed as doubtful to return but eventually was ruled out. Tight end Ian Thomas also suffered what appeared to be a minor knee injury.
The biggest gasp of the day came when star running back Chuba Hubbard went down late in the game with what might have been a significant knee injury. However, he popped back up, having avoided any major complications. After the game Hubbard told reporters that he felt his knee buckle, but thanks to the field he "slipped out of it."
Chuba Hubbard on injury scare
The injury ball bounced Hubbard's way this time, but it could just as easily have ended his season. It's a black eye for the NFL that they're not willing to pay host stadiums in Europe to properly care for a field and make sure it's safe to play football after a futbol game.
