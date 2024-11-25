JJ Watt thinks NFL teams can learn from Bryce Young's breakout game vs. Chiefs
Bryce Young had one of the best performances of his brief NFL career on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just a few weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers had to withstand a bevy of calls asking if he was available at the deadline. They decided he wasn't, opting to give his development some more time. Former NFL DPOY JJ Watt believes that mentality has proven successful and should be emulated by more teams.
JJ Watt says NFL teams should follow Panthers with Bryce Young situation
JJ Watt said after yesterday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, "Bryce Young’s numbers today aren’t going to blow anyone away, but his performance against a very good Chiefs defense does speak to the argument for letting young players develop and grow before making an ultimate judgment on them." T
he Panthers had the choice to give up on a player who, to that point, hadn't shown what anyone expected out of a number one overall pick. They continued to work at developing him, and Watt thinks all NFL teams should adopt this mentality.
The desire to have someone like CJ Stroud, a rookie QB who comes in and has immediate success, is evident across the league, but these things take time. Young's future is up in the air right now, but it's far less murky than it was even a few weeks ago. Other teams might learn from that and decide to give their young, unproven quarterbacks more opportunities to grow.
