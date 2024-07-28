Jonathan Mingo & Terrace Marshall Are 'Really Showing Who They Are'
The Panthers know what they're getting in Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson, but the rest of the wide receiver room is full of question marks.
A couple of guys who have appeared to have taken a significant step forward this offseason are Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jonathan Mingo. And quite frankly, if the Panthers want to feel really good about this receiver group heading into the 2024 season, these two need to get on track.
During the Back Together Saturday practice, Marshall pulled down a 50/50 ball in the back corner of the end zone, going over the top of D'Shawn Jamison. That was just one of many good reps that Marshall had on the day and it caught the attention of head coach Dave Canales, who also saw good things from several other receivers.
“(Jonathan) Mingo, Terrace Marshall are really showing who they are. David Moore, you throw the ball his way, he comes up with it. I’ve really seen those guys come through. It’s a really good room, it’s a really good competition. Ihmir (Smith-Marsette) making some really nice plays today. We want to make sure everyone’s pursuing their best and they’re not looking left and right. They’re just focusing on their execution.”
As far as Mingo is concerned, things are really starting to slow down for him in the eyes of his head coach.
“Confidence comes from just knowing what we’re doing, the plays. He learned how to play in the NFL, how to prep on a week-to-week basis and you just can see it in his play. When he shows up and he’s all of his size, he’s all of his speed. He’s such a smart guy, he’s conscientious. I just really feel a great confidence about him coming into this camp.”
Things look good now, but we'll get a real sense for whether or not Mingo and Marshall are ready to be a bigger part of the offense when the pads come on at Tuesday's practice.
