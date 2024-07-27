Carolina Panthers Training Camp Recap - Back Together Saturday
NFL franchises across the country celebrated Back Together Saturday this morning and afternoon. Fans in Charlotte who braved a rainy start to the morning were treated to a beautiful morning of Carolina Panthers football in their home stadium alongside some bagels, coffee, and numerous Panthers' legends at the 9:30 A.M. practice.
On the field, the offensive action was hit or miss. Bryce Young had an uneven day, continuing his up and down start to his sophomore season. In his post-practice press conference, head coach Dave Canales praised Young's improvement, but commented that Young "...needs to get comfortable with our offense. Our plays.” Canales later praised the operation as a whole; play-calling on offense and defense, tempo, personnel changing, etc., but the offensive output left much to be desired as a whole. Read on to get caught up on today's happenings.
Today's news:
There was no practice on Friday, but the bulk of the news was dropped yesterday afternoon. The franchise made a whopping eight roster moves. In are veteran pass rusher Kemoko Turay, tight end Feleipe Franks, cornerback Kiondre Thomas, and wide receiver Devin Carter. There isn't much to read into here. Team's across the NFL will churn out the bottom of the roster as camp goes on to make sure they have adequate bodies at each position.
The corresponding moves to match the signings were waiving safety Clayton Isbell, offensive tackle Christian Duffie, and wide receiver Sam Pinckney and placing wide receiver Cam Sims on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
The other news from yesterday was the team signing wide receiver Deven Thompkins. Thompkins, a second-year player out of Utah State, spent last season with the brunt of Carolina's offensive coaching staff in Tampa Bay.
When asked about Thompkins in today's press conference, Dave Canales praised his speed and change-of-pace skills that bring a different element to the Panthers' offense. "He is certainly just a great energy guy who really bought into what we did in Tampa...he's got some explosive elements to his play, so really fun...We've got a big, strong group, which I love, but it's also good to have those change-of-pace guys that can attack the defense in a different way."
Notable quotes:
Dave Canales addressed the crowd pre-practice and gave his five keys to a good practice. Great effort, great enthusiasm, toughness, smart football plays, finishing every drill. All five were on full display in today's preseason work.
Austin Corbett: When asked about playing alongside Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis “Damien and Robert are both massive men. Both of them can move very quick…makes it exciting.” Much ado has been made about the revamped interior offensive line, and the multi-million dollar trio will surely make an impact.
Corbett: “We’re fine guys. We’re gonna be out there. We’re gonna play ball.” Corbett is (rightfully) tired of hearing questions about his previous injuries. The new starting center for the Panthers is on a mission to reclaim his spot among the league's elite and remind doubters of his skills. Between injuries and the position change, Corbett has faced countless questions this offseason. He's healthy and ready to let his play on the field answer them.
Derrick Brown: “We got a fresh opportunity to go out and do something special.” “Everything that happened last year is washed.” Brown is ready to turn the page on last season's debacle. The Pro Bowl defensive lineman could easily rest on the laurels of his record-breaking 2023 campaign, but he's not satisfied with just a dominant individual effort. When asked about the team having playoff expectations? "That's the goal."
Play of the day:
The Panthers' receivers ate their Wheaties this morning. My play of the day (which I can't find video of unfortunately) came from Terrace Marshall Jr. The fourth-year wideout fighting for his spot on the roster rose up on a fade route and mossed Dane Jackson in the corner of the end zone. The crowd rose to their feet as Marshall showed a real flash of the ball-winning potential he showed as a college prospect.
Because there is no video of that Marshall catch, David Moore's one handed snatch over defensive back Willie Drew. Moore continues to draw praise as a familiar, veteran receiver from coach Dave Canales. Plays like this will continue to earn the wide out favor with the coaching staff.
Stock up:
Jonathan Mingo: The former Ole Miss Rebel was a vaccuum cleaner at practice today. He gave Panthers' corners up and down the field, catching everything that came his way. It's a welcome sight for a Carolina offense looking for a long-term number two next to Diontae Johnson. Mingo's development into a consistent threat could be a defining storyline of training camp.
The cornerback room: Am I crazy for thinking this group could actually become a strength for the Panthers? Jaycee Horn is a true number one on the outside when healthy. Behind him, the Panthers' roster is stocked with a deep group of options to cover number two and slot receivers. DiCaptrio Bootle and Dane Jackson have impressed in a number of reps outside. Troy Hill is a consistent slot option, and rookie Chau Smith-Wade has had a handful of eyebrown raising plays at camp. It may not play out this way, and it likely wont, but there is a world where the Panthers have more answers than questions in their defensive backfield.
Andy Dalton: Schuyler Callihan and I marveled at Dalton's quick release and impressive arm strength all practice. Maybe it's his age, maybe it's his locked-in status as the back-up, maybe it's been in him all along, but Dalton practices like a prime gunslinging Brett Favre, and it's a joy to watch.
