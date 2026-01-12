Carolina Panthers tumble in NFL power rankings despite inspired effort

The Carolina Panthers suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the Wild Card Round, but they can absolutely take solace in the fact that they put such a tremendous effort in against a vaunted opponent.

The Los Angeles Rams were heavy favorites, yet the Panthers had them sweating for most of the 60 minutes of football. Despite that, the Panthers dropped in Sportsnaut insider Matt Johnson's weekly power rankings from 14 to 16.

Of course, 14 was the least of the playoff teams, and now the eliminated teams join the pack of other NFL teams, so this isn't all that surprising. Nevertheless, the Panthers still moved down in spite of their excellent effort.

Instead of analyzing the team or the performance in the blurb, Johnson wanted to pinpoint "must-sign" players for the teams this offseason. For the Panthers, that's Jalen Coker, who isn't even in free agency yet.

"Of the unrestricted free agents for the Carolina Panthers in 2026, punter Sam Martin is a key priority. However, we’re focusing on Jalen Coker, whom the team isn’t in any danger of losing but who deserves a more substantial contract," Johnson argued.

This, of course, comes after Coker's genuine breakout. He was totally unguardable on Saturday night, and he had nine catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.

"Carolina could take the cost-effective approach by simply tendering their No. 2 wideout, as he is an exclusive rights free agent," Johnson noted. "With that said, it might be wise for the Panthers to secure him with a multi-year extension instead."

Through two years, Coker has easily outplayed his 2024 counterpart, first-round pick Xavier Legette. Despite going undrafted, Coker is clearly better and is easily the second-best wideout on the team.

The Panthers know this, which is why they gave up on trying to make WR2 Xavier Legette work and instead bumped Coker up on the depth chart. They're probably considering all the options for Coker's future now.

But as Johnson mentioned, a long-term extension must be the priority as soon as possible. The Panthers cannot afford to let Coker walk and sign with any other team.

