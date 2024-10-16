Jonathon Brooks designated to return: 21-day practice window explained
Some good news on the Carolina Panthers injury front as they have opened the 21-day practice window for rookie running back Jonathon Brooks to return, along with safety Sam Franklin Jr. and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy.
Head coach Dave Canales hinted at the move earlier this week, but wanted to consult with GM Dan Morgan, Executive VP of Football Ops Brandt Tilis, the training staff, and Brooks himself before going through with the move.
What is the 21-day window?
This three-window is for players who are making their way back from the PUP list or injured reserve, giving them a runway to being activated. Their return to practice during this time does not mean they become an active player, so it doesn't eat up a roster spot. If the player is not able to play by the end of this window, then they are placed back on injured reserve and are out for the remainder of the season.
When could Brooks make his debut?
“It’s certainly going to be week to week. We have to be able to see him play comfortably at full speed, so that’s goal number one. He checked all the boxes. We felt confident about getting him out there, so now it’s like getting him a few runs full speed. Tomorrow we’ll be padded up. See what he looks like in that mode. Friday coming back with another good tempo practice. Again, we just got to take it week to week and make sure that he’s playing confidently.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jaycee Horn on how the Panthers can improve NFL’s worst defense
Several Panthers rookies ignite hope for better future in Carolina
Mark Sanchez’s Bryce Young speech interrupted by Andy Dalton INT
ESPN analyst wants to know why Panthers are still sitting Bryce Young