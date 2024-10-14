Mark Sanchez comment on Bryce Young needing to watch and learn was interrupted by Andy Dalton interception
It seems most Carolina Panthers fans don't want to go back to Bryce Young starting, even if they know that Andy Dalton isn't going to be their QB1 of the future. While that's an understandable stance given how bad Young looked at the start of this season, the Panthers are gaining nothing right now with Dalton starting for them. While they managed to beat an atrocious Las Vegas Raiders team in an emotional first start for Dalton, they've been losing ever since, and the margins haven't been close the last couple games.
Former NFL quarterback and Fox analyst Mark Sanchez seems to agree with most Carolina fans on this. After the two minute warning in yesterday's game Sanchez was making a speech about how Bryce Young needs to continue to watch and learn from Dalton got interrupted by Dalton throwing an ugly interception to the flat. Watch.
Andy Dalton pick interrupts Mark Sanchez
We really shouldn't try to glean too much from any one rep. That said, this is a pretty telling one. Dalton is undoubtedly a better quarterback than Young at this point, but that doesn't make him a quality starter or somebody who Carolina can build an offense around.
The Panthers organization and their fanbase should suck it up and accept some ugly Bryce Young losses, as long as it gives them the time they need to evaluate whether or not they need to pick another quarterback in Round 1 of next year's draft.
