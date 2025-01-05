How Miles Sanders convinced Panthers coaches to run on walk off touchdown play
Miles Sanders got the final touch of 2024 for the Carolina Panthers. The running back, in the second year of a tumultuous tenure with Carolina, got the one-yard run to win the game against the Atlanta Falcons 44-38 in overtime. Originally, the play wasn't going to go to Sanders, though that seems to have been the right choice.
It's unfortunate that Bryce Young was robbed of a potential sixth touchdown to set the franchise record, but a win is all he or anyone else would want from today. They got that thanks in no small part to Sanders and a mini-tirade that got the play switched.
Miles Sanders forces Panthers to run it to end the game
Miles Sanders wanted the ball in what could've been his final ever snap for the Panthers. He demanded the Panthers give it to him, and he made good on his demand. "I asked the ref, 'If we score, do we win?' He said yes. I looked at the sideline and just said some curse words," Sanders said. "Then they switched it up and they trusted me to get the ball in the end zone."
Sanders began by discussing the elephant in the room that he may not be back with the Panthers next year. He was obviously frustrated, but discussing his outburst and the touchdown prompted some smiling and laughter. That has been rare since he left the Philadelphia Eagles, but it was on display Sunday when he scored the winner and had 66 yards on the ground. He also scored a 33-yard receiving touchdown.
