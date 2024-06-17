Miles Sanders Lands on Top-10 Worst Contract List
The Panthers haven't shied away from spending big money on running backs in recent years, forking up big cash to Christian McCaffrey and most recently, giving Miles Sanders the most lucrative deal of any free agent last offseason.
That four-year, $25.4M contract is ranked as the eighth-worst contract in the NFL by David Kenyon of Bleacher Report.
"Miles Sanders assembled a decent four-year run with the Philadelphia Eagles and entered 2023 free agency on a high note. He'd rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in the previous season, and that production convinced the Carolina Panthers to offer a four-year contract. Through one season, it's a bust of a deal. Sanders rushed for just 432 yards and lost his starting job to Chuba Hubbard in 2023. Then, the Panthers used a second-round pick on Jonathon Brooks in the 2024 NFL draft. As a result, Sanders may hold a minimal role despite his contract having $7.5 million in dead money at best in 2024. In all likelihood, the Panthers will release him next offseason when the penalty drops below $3 million."
The only contracts rated worse than Sanders' are QB Deshaun Watson (Browns), QB Russell Wilson (Steelers), QB Derek Carr (Saints), WR Jerry Jeudy (Browns), EDGE Von Miller (Bills), TE Taysom Hill (Saints), and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Patriots).
While Sanders had an extremely disappointing 2023 season, there's reason to believe he can return to fomr this fall. The Panthers invested a ton of money into the offensive line and head coach Dave Canales has placed a major emphasis on running the football. He'll be fighting to keep his role throughout the season as Jonathon Brooks makes his way back from an ACL injury, but he should see a good bulk of the action in the first month of the season.
