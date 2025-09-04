NFL analyst predicts 'really close' finish between Panthers & Jaguars
There are a lot of similarities between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both have young, ascendant head coaches tasked with reviving their former number-one overall pick quarterbacks. Both have abhorrent defenses that were two of the worst last year.
What might happen when the two teams face off on Sunday? Well, it's probably going to be a pretty close affair since the teams are so similar. One analyst believes it will end up within the margin presented by the spread, which is 3.5 points.
Insider predicts close matchup between Panthers, Jags
Right now, oddsmakers believe the Jacksonville Jaguars will earn a home win by at least four points on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers. Vic Tafur, a betting expert with The Athletic, doesn't think it will be that wide of a margin.
He said, "Let’s assume Liam Coen can turn Trevor Lawrence into what everyone thought he could be. Is that going to happen overnight? Nah. The Panthers, meanwhile, have spent a league-high (by a lot) $98 million on their offensive line, which will open up enough holes against a mediocre Jaguars defense and buy Bryce Young enough time to keep this (really) close."
His pick was the Panthers, but this was against the spread, which just means the Panthers need to lose by less than four points. If they win, they also cover the spread, but a field goal margin of difference would satisfy the requirements.
In all likelihood, this is what's going to transpire. These two teams are so similar, both in strengths and weaknesses, that a close game is very possible. It is also likely to be a shootout since the two defenses are pretty awful even still.
The Panthers should have plenty of success on offense, but they are going to have a really hard time making many plays against the Jaguars offense with Trevor Lawrence, Travis Hunter, Brian Thomas Jr., and Tank Bigsby.
There will be some rough things with a hew head coach, but the Panthers will also have some struggles with a largely rebuilt defense, so it should balance out.
