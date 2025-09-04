Carolina Panthers have 3 starting offensive linemen on Week 1 injury report
Bryce Young made great strides down the stretch of the 2024 season, especially when it came to responding to pressure and making plays off-script. Young may have to do a whole lot of that in the Carolina Panthers' season opener on Sunday, if their first injury report of the year is any indication.
With just three days to go before the team's Week 1 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the starting offensive line for the Panthers is looking pretty depleted. That worst of it is the situation for left tackle Ickey Ekwonu, who underwent surgery for appendicitis a couple of weeks ago and still isn't fully recovered. Two other starting linemen are also on the injury report, as well.
Panthers Week 1 injury report
- LT Ickey Ekwonu - DNP - Illness
- LG Damien Lewis - Limited - Shoulder/ankle
- RG Robert Hunt - Limited - Foot
- CB Damarri Mathis - Limited - Knee
If Ekwonu cannot play against the Jaguars, we had assumed that Brady Christensen would take his place in the lineup. However, according to beat reporters who have been at practice this week, it seems that Yosh Nijman has gotten the lion's share of reps at left tackle, with Christensen only rotating in occasionally.
On the surface that seems like another questionable decision by head coach Dave Canales, who played his starters only about a dozen snaps during the preseason. However, it would be explained if the team is anticipating that either Lewis or Hunt will be out this week, as well. If both sit out the Panthers would likely play Christensen and Chandler Zavala at the guard spots.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers updated WR depth chart with Jalen Coker out, Hunter Renfrow in
ESPN prediction would prove cutting Jadeveon Clowney was a bad idea
Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan declared fantasy football league winner
NFL insider predicts Panthers will upset the Jaguars in Week 1 matchup