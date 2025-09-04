All Panthers

Carolina Panthers have 3 starting offensive linemen on Week 1 injury report

Carolina is likely to be down at least one starter, and two others won't be at 100% for the season opener in Jacksonville.

Tim Weaver

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) talks with the media after practice during training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) talks with the media after practice during training camp. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Bryce Young made great strides down the stretch of the 2024 season, especially when it came to responding to pressure and making plays off-script. Young may have to do a whole lot of that in the Carolina Panthers' season opener on Sunday, if their first injury report of the year is any indication.

With just three days to go before the team's Week 1 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the starting offensive line for the Panthers is looking pretty depleted. That worst of it is the situation for left tackle Ickey Ekwonu, who underwent surgery for appendicitis a couple of weeks ago and still isn't fully recovered. Two other starting linemen are also on the injury report, as well.

Panthers Week 1 injury report

- LT Ickey Ekwonu - DNP - Illness

- LG Damien Lewis - Limited - Shoulder/ankle

- RG Robert Hunt - Limited - Foot

- CB Damarri Mathis - Limited - Knee

If Ekwonu cannot play against the Jaguars, we had assumed that Brady Christensen would take his place in the lineup. However, according to beat reporters who have been at practice this week, it seems that Yosh Nijman has gotten the lion's share of reps at left tackle, with Christensen only rotating in occasionally.

On the surface that seems like another questionable decision by head coach Dave Canales, who played his starters only about a dozen snaps during the preseason. However, it would be explained if the team is anticipating that either Lewis or Hunt will be out this week, as well. If both sit out the Panthers would likely play Christensen and Chandler Zavala at the guard spots.

Bryce Young
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Published
Tim Weaver
