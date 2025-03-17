NFL analyst gives Carolina Panthers offensive line disrespectful ranking
In 2023, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young didn't stand much of a chance to taste success. The game of hot potato that was played with the offensive play-calling duties and the mid-season firing of head coach Frank Reich didn't help, but arguably the biggest problem was the offensive line.
Young was sacked 62 times during his rookie campaign as the o-line unit allowed an average of 3.8 sacks per game, ranking 30th in the NFL. GM Dan Morgan took matters into his own hands last spring, investing $153 million on the interior of the line, signing guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt.
The two were worth every penny spent as Carolina's sacks per game allowed average dropped to 2.1, ranking 11th. In addition to improved pass protection, the Panthers were more productive on the ground, ranking 16th in rushing yards per game.
With tremendous improvement shown in all facets of the offense, you would assume the unit would be on the verge of a top-10 ranking, right? Apparently not. According to Pro Football Network, the Panthers' o-line ranks 19th heading into the 2025 season.
"In terms of the situational and pressure stats, this unit was fine but below average. Carolina was 19th in pressure rate (35.6%), with perfectly adequate stats whether facing the blitz (41.2%, 18th) or facing just four or fewer rushers (33.2%, 19th).
"The run-game numbers were also solid, with a 10th-placed ranking in RBWR and 0.93 RBYBC/rush (13th). On an individual basis, Robert Hunt graded out as the second-best iOL in RBWR. He appears to be a strong addition from last offseason and could well prove to be the centerpiece of the line going forward."
