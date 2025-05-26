NFL analyst names Panthers' most dangerous new weapon for 2025
The Carolina Panthers could have gone with the best defensive player on the board at pick No. 8 in the 2025 NFL Draft, but instead, Dan Morgan threw in his best curveball, selecting Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Going defense at eight would have made a ton of sense, but Morgan knows how crucial this year is for Bryce Young, and with no action in free agency, he felt taking a shot on McMillan would be his best bet to help out his third-year signal caller.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes McMillan will not only make an impact as a rookie but will be the Panthers' most dangerous new addition in 2025.
Tetairoa McMillan's addition with this year's eighth overall pick should immediately provide the offense with a big-time target to help in quarterback Bryce Young's development," Sobleski wrote. "At 6'4", the 22-year-old McMillan is a real-deal ball-winner. He's going to step in as the team's X-receiver and create a cascading effect to make the Panthers' wide receiver corps deeper and more effective. The one real question about McMillan throughout the draft process was whether he'd give full effort when he wasn't the primary target."
In three years at Arizona, McMillan was one of the most productive pass-catchers in all of college football, totaling 213 receptions for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns. Huge expectations will be placed on him right out of the shoot, but internally, the Panthers don't need him to be a Pro Bowl caliber from the jump. Veteran Adam Thielen and second-year promising talents Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker can help take some of that pressure off.
