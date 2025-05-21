Panthers predicted to bail on Bryce Young for ascending 31-touchdown quarterback
The 2025 campaign is going to be a make-or-break year for the career of quarterback Bryce Young.
After a rocky rookie season, Young found himself benched in 2024 in favor of Andy Dalton after struggling to begin the year. However, Young was able to bounce back late in the season to give hope for his future in Carolina.
While that's all well and good, the leash doesn't figure to be that long for Young as he enters his third season in the NFL. If he does not cement himself as the long-term answer, it's very possible Carolina will move on in 2026.
One analyst who doesn't appear to have much faith in Young answering the bell in what is the most important season of his career is Pro Football and Sports Network's Brentley Weissman, who has the Panthers drafting Arizona State signal-caller Sam Leavitt in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft.
Over two years in college, Leavitt has totaled 3,024 passing yards, 510 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns, although he has only been a starter for one season.
After transferring from Michigan State, Leavitt took the reins of ASU's offense and completed 61.7% of his passes for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns to six picks. He also flashed his dual-threat ability with 443 rushing yards and another five scores.
While Leavitt still has a lot to prove, there's no doubt he has become a quarterback to keep an eye on for the 2026 draft.
Leavitt checks all the boxes. He has a strong arm, impressive accuracy, is good under pressure and goes through his progressions.
The ASU star is also a threat to extend and make plays with his legs, giving him all the goods NFL teams are looking for.
If Leavitt continues on his current trajectory, he might not last until the third round of next year's draft, assuming he actually declares. That said, if Young falters again, the Panthers could explore their quarterback options earlier than the third round, which would create a scenario in which Leavitt could still be a Panther.
