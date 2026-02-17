NFL Mock Fortunately Sees 'Massive' Playmaker Fall Right Into Panthers' Lap

The Carolina Panthers probably shouldn't skip out on an impact defender (namely an edge rusher or a linebacker) in the first-round of the NFL draft for the third year in a row.

However, if players like Keldric Faulk, TJ Parker, CJ Allen, and Sonny Styles are all off the board when Carolina picks 19th, then GM Dan Morgan isn't likely to reach for a prospect. He might trade back, but he might also take the best player.

If that best player happens to be a wide receiver, so be it. The Panthers can still use one even after two first-round picks in a row being spent on the position.

In other mock drafts, the Panthers have landed Makai Lemon or KC Concepcion to be their new WR3 alongside Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Denzel Boston? That's a new one, but it's who the Panthers take in CBS Sports' Garrett Podell's latest mock.

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12)

In this scenario, the Panthers could've taken:

EDGE Cashius Howell

CB Avieon Terrell

EDGE Keldric Faulk

TE Kenyon Sadiq

S Dillon Thieneman

LB CJ Allen

Some of those are surprising skips, but Podell explained himself. The Panthers have to move on from Xavier Legette, and taking Boston is the best way to do it.

"Yes, this pick is a direct vote of no confidence in Xavier Legette, the team's 2024 first-rounder. Carolina has two surefire long-term guys at receiver in Jalen Coker and 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan," Podell said.

"Boston could build a massive (all 6-foot-3 or taller), youthful trio for quarterback Bryce Young. Boston is a tank who can line up in the slot and outside and can blow through press coverage without much of a struggle," he continued.

Podell also said that Boston is adept at sealing off defenders from the ball and has a wide catch radius. He would be an excellent weapon in the red zone, which is "exactly what Carolina needs."

There is an argument to be made against taking a big wide receiver here or anywhere in the draft. GM Dan Morgan wants a shifty receiver, and Boston isn't that. The Panthers have two tall receivers, so adding a third is not exactly diversifying the offense.

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12)

However, Legette is 6'3", so adding a 6'4" receiver isn't changing the dynamic much. It's just replacing a bad big receiver with (in theory) a good big receiver.

Plus, this would give Bryce Young plenty of opportunities in the red zone. The Panthers don't have a big, reliable tight end to throw to in the end zone, but adding Boston gives them three big receivers - a matchup nightmare in the red zone. Defenses won't be able to defend that size.

Additionally, Boston is good at beating press coverage, which will help him get releases down the field. Since he's so big, Young could just throw it up and Boston would come down with it. Given Young's deep-passing skills, this could be a match made in heaven.

It would be awesome to see them develop the best young WR trio in the NFL with this pick. It just won't happen. If the board falls like that, Morgan is likely to take Howell, Allen, or Faulk before Boston. He might even pick Terrell or Sadiq over Boston.

