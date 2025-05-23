Panthers in play for Jalen Ramsey? Connection to Ejiro Evero could make a trade possible
One of the few obvious needs the Carolina Panthers has is at cornerback. Some draft experts thought they could take a corner in the first round of April's draft, but surely thought they would take one at some point on day two.
Instead, Dan Morgan doubled-dipped at pass rusher and wide receiver while addressing other areas of the roster, coming out of the draft without a corner. Maybe they have their eyes on bigger fish.
According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have pretty much come to the conclusion that their time with Jalen Ramsey has run its course. They've had discussions with teams over the last several weeks, but nothing is imminent. They would save $18 million if they traded him after July 1st, so in all likelihood, Miami will hold off on making a move until that date passes.
Interestingly, Wolfe mentioned defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's name when discussing possible fits for the 30-year-old corner.
“I talked with their defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, about the situation, and his quote kind of sums up why the Dolphins and Ramsey are here. He said, ‘Ramsey has been a great player for us, but relationships are hard and he’s chosen to move on.’ This isn’t about a guy who wants more money or a guy who can’t play anymore. This is just a situation where relationships are hard and the relationship between the Dolphins and Ramsey has essentially ran out. I’m told the Dolphins are aware of teams that Ramsey would be interested in. We’ve heard the L.A. Rams and their coaching staff and GM rave about Jalen Ramsey. There’s other places where he has had coaches he has loved to play for in the past, whether it be Raheem Morris in Atlanta or Ejiro Evero in Carolina.”
The Panthers have roughly $18.6 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap, and Ramsey has a cap hit of $16.6 million for the 2025 season. That figure jumps to $25 million in 2026, $26.8M in 2027, and $36.1M in 2028. Carolina has the money to make it happen, but would probably make a few moves to give them a little wiggle room.
Putting Jalen Ramsey opposite of Jaycee Horn and moving Mike Jackson to the CB3 role will go a long way in fixing what was a historically bad defense in 2024.
Evero was a part of the Rams' coaching staff for three of the years Ramsey was in L.A. (2019-21).
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Proposed Panthers-Packers trade would give Carolina NFL’s best CB room
Panthers urged to sign safety NFL insider can’t believe is still available
Steve Smith wants to cancel Santa Claus, Easter Bunny & the Tooth Fairy
ESPN projects another underwhelming season from Panthers tight ends