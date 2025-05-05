NFL analyst says Panthers 'almost certainly' improved on defense this offseason
There's nowhere to go but up. At least, that's true if you're the Carolina Panthers defense. They gave up more points than any other team in NFL history last season (though it was in 17 games instead of 16), and allowed over 180 rushing yards per game. It was bad, and it can't get a whole lot worse.
That said, the Panthers have put in a lot of work to fix that side of the ball. They spent four of their seven draft picks on that side of the ball and signed five players on that side of the ball in free agency (and only one on offense). After the draft, NFL's Eric Edholm believes they've likely done enough to get better.
"The much-maligned Carolina defense, if nothing else, added three possible new starters and help from four total draft picks, including pass rushers in Rounds 2 (Nic Scourton) and 3 (Princely Umanmielen). I don't know that you can say the Panthers are vastly better on defense, and they still should have their eyes open for any available talent resources, but they're almost certainly improved there," he argued.
The Panthers got hit with some injuries last year, so adding those players back will be helpful. Plus, adding at least a few new starters and more depth should help the overall unit even with some injuries that are likely inevitable. As mentioned, it's difficult to see them getting worse, but with all they've done, it's pretty easy to see them getting better on defense and taking a big step as a team.
