Xavier Legette refused to reveal secret raccoon recipe to Guy Fieri at Kentucky Derby
Second-year Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette still has a lot of work to do to live up to his status as a first-round draft pick. However, when it comes to the off-field game, Legette is far ahead of the competition. There are some fans who claim his super-Southern accent is a bit of a put-on, or at least an exaggeration. Whether it's true or not, it's working - and Legette has become a legit popular attraction to NFL fans in general.
Legette is enough of a draw for the league to have chosen him to be their "social media correspondent" at this weekend's Kentucky Derby. So, Legette made the rounds, including a conversation with Kay Adams about Carolina's new first-round pick, Tetairoa McMillan.
Legette also had a chance to converse with celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who seemed very-much interested in learning Legette's secret raccoon recipe. XL would not divulge though, at least not on camera.
As for his day job, Legette has plus size, speed, agility and great get-off. However, his catch mechanics are extremely poor for a pro receiver. Legette frequently jumped to make catches when it wasn't necessary and regularly tried to use his body to corral the ball rather than relying on his hands. The results were a bunch of drops, including one that effectively cost the Panthers what should have been a win over the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
If those things don't change this coming season then Legette isn't going to last long in the NFL - no matter how much fun he might be as a content producer.
