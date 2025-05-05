NFL analyst predicts Panthers’ defense will be 'awful' vs. the run again
In 2024, the Carolina Panthers gave up the most total yards in the league (6,877), the second-most in a season in league history behind the 2012 New Orleans Saints (7,042)—although that latter total came in 16 games. Still, allowing 404.5 total yards per contest is pretty bleak.
Dave Canales’s 5-12 club also surrendered 3,057 yards on the ground, the third-most rushing yards in a single season in NFL annals and a disturbing 179.8 yards per contest. Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit held only one of its 17 opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing. That happened to be the Las Vegas Raiders, who were dead last in the league in rushing yards in ’24.
This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan signed free-agent defensive tackles Bobby Brown III (Rams) and Tershawn Wharton (Chiefs). In the fifth round of this year’s draft, the Panthers selected interior line prospect Cam Jackson (Florida). Derrick Brown, a Pro Bowler in 2023, returns after playing only one game this past season.
Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut came out with his defensive rankings for 2025. Only the Tennessee Titans and Saints were ranked below Canales’s club. Despite the aforementioned additions, he says the team will once again struggle to stop opponents on the ground.
“The Carolina Panthers tried to spend even more on this defense in free agency,” explained Johnson, “but Milton Williams turned them down. At the very least, adding playmaking safety Tre’von Moehrig behind standout corner Jaycee Horn provides some optimism with this pass defense. Plus, Carolina is getting back standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown. The Panthers’ run defense is going to be awful again and they won’t fare that much better against the pass, but at least this unit won’t reach the abysmal lows we saw in 2024.”
That’s a pretty dismal forecast overall, considering the team also added three young pass rushers via last month’s draft (Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen) and free agency (Patrick Jones II) to a team that gave up an NFL-record 534 points this past season. Morgan also signed Christian Rozeboom in free agency. He led the Rams in tackles in 2024, and joins veteran Josey Jewell and promising Trevin Wallace at inside linebacker.
Perhaps the Panthers don’t deserve the benefit of the doubt, especially when it comes to stopping the run. After all, Carolina allowed 200-plus yards rushing in each of their final six games in 2024. Then again, things can change dramatically from one season to the next. It will be fascinating to see what Evero can do with all these new big bodies on the defensive front.
