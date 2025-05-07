NFL analyst predicts frustrating Panthers weapon to take huge leap in 2025
Xavier Legette was a frustrating player for the Carolina Panthers in 2024, his rookie season. The former South Carolina wide receiver had less than 500 yards receiving. He was open quite often, which displayed some of his talent, but he also suffered from drops frequently. He dropped a would-be game-winning touchdown against the eventual Super Bowl champions.
Whether it's because they didn't think he could take a huge leap or because they just believe in the prospect, the Carolina Panthers passed on a defender and ignored trade-down requests to draft another wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan. One NFL insider believes that, and a natural growth in year two, has Legette poised to break out in 2025.
Marc Ross argued, "He also had to navigate the quarterback shuffle between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton early in Dave Canales' first season leading the Panthers. Canales recently said he believes Carolina has a DK Metcalf-like talent in Legette, who had foot surgery this offseason but was cleared to resume work in early April, and that having a full offseason alongside Young, who took a significant step forward in 2024, could lead to a breakout result in 2025."
A clean offseason and more time with his cemented, confident QB and head coach will help. But so will the addition of McMillan. "I anticipate it will also help that Carolina invested another first-round pick in a wide receiver, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, to complement Legette in the pass game," Ross added.
Legette won't have as much pressure on him, and there's likely to be a lot of alternate work for him with McMillan eventually drawing the opposing team's top cornerback. Even if Adam Thielen is above him on the depth chart, a motivated Legette against some team's third-best coverage player could lead to a lot of opportunities for the wideout.
