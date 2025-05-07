NFL insider still thinks Panthers own worst defense following 2025 draft
The Carolina Panthers, perhaps by far, had the worst defense in the NFL last year. They suffered some injuries, but the overall talent just wasn't there. They gave up over 180 rushing yards per game and the most points total in NFL history.
So this offseason has largely been about fixing that. They spent five of eight draft picks on defense, including two of the top three. They also added a few players in free agency. Of their new signings, only one was an offensive player. How did that work out for them? Not that well, according to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport.
He ranked all 32 NFL defenses following the draft, and Carolina was sadly still 32nd. It's hard to envision them being worse than last year, but that doesn't mean all that much. "There was one team in the NFL that allowed over 30 points per game last year, and if you guessed the Panthers, you get a gold star. They were also dead-last in run defense, giving just under 180 yards per game. Only two teams managed fewer sacks than Carolina's 32," he said.
Davenport continued, "As is the case with so many defenses at the bottom of this list, it's not easy to see where a big bump in sacks is coming from with the Panthers, and their linebacker duo of Josey Jewell and Christian Rozeboom don't strike fear into the hearts of opposing running backs."
The Panthers made a ton of moves, but it's hard to see exactly how much better this team will be. It's also hard to determine who will make an impact. Yes, the defense will be improved, but will it be improved enough to not be dead last? That remains to be seen.
On paper, it's a much better unit, but that's the case for most teams out there, and they weren't starting with an abysmal defense like Carolina was. Things won't be as bad in 2025, but they may not be good.
