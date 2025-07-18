NFL analyst predicts even bigger year for Carolina Panthers' 2024 breakout star
The Carolina Panthers enjoyed a breakout season from Chuba Hubbard in 2024. Finally handed the reins to the backfield over Miles Sanders, he took them and ran with them, posting career highs and becoming one of the better running backs in the NFL.
In 2025, he could be even better. After playing 15 games last year, 17 games at an even higher level could mean Pro Bowl recognition. Yardbarker's Eric Smithling thinks he's one of the top breakout candidates from last year primed to hit it big again in 2025.
"The former Oklahoma State back, in his fourth NFL season, established career-highs in carries (250), rushing yards (1,195) and touchdowns (10) last year," Smithling noted. "Per Pro Football Reference data, Hubbard ranked seventh among qualifying running backs in success rate, defined as gaining at least 40 percent of available yards on first down, 60 percent of available yards on second down, and 100 percent on third and fourth down attempts."
Hubbard was one of the seven best running backs in football, based on that. He was a true workhorse for the Panthers, helping them stay afloat despite injuries to Miles Sanders and Jonathon Brooks behind him. At one point, it was Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear in the backfield. Mike Boone was there, too.
"Hubbard's breakout campaign occurred despite Carolina's lackluster pass offense, which could be much improved in 2025 with quarterback Bryce Young's continued growth and the addition of rookie first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan," Smithling concluded.
A better passing offense in 2025 should mean more running lanes in 2025, because defenses will have to respect the pass a little more and won't be able to truly hone in on shutting Hubbard down.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers’ new nose tackle named among players who will shape 2025 season
Why drafting Tetairoa McMillan was the Panthers' best move this offseason
Cam Newton responds to criticism from ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark
NFL pundit proposes Panthers trade for a real weapon at tight end