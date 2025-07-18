Panthers rookie has among the NFL's most to gain at training camp
In 2025, for the second straight year, the Carolina Panthers picked a tight end on the final day of the NFL draft. Ja'Tavion Sanders went in the fourth round in 2024, but because he never really took off and took the position, the Panthers added Mitchell Evans in 2025 in the fifth round.
While Sanders was decent, his run-blocking was weak, his chemistry with Bryce Young lacked, and he was never quite the same after suffering a neck injury, recording less than 50 yards in the final five games. Enter Evans, who Bleacher Report insider Damian Parson says is among the rookies with the most to gain at camp.
"Evans brings a more complete TE skill set," Parson argued. "Blocking was non-negotiable at Notre Dame, and he walks into training camp with a leg up on Sanders in this area. Like fellow Notre Dame product Michael Mayer, Evans is a good route-runner, plays with good instincts, and is sure-handed."
Both Evans and Sanders should see plenty of time on the field during camp in spite of veteran returnee Tommy Tremble, who had back surgery a month ago. If the starting job is up for grabs, like it seems, then Evans could easily take the role.
"Evans was a fifth-round pick, and expectations will be minimal, but he might be the best young TE for their third-year quarterback. The tight end position could end up unlocking this offense if they can find a consistent pass-catching and blocker threat," Parson argued. "Evans can carve out a big role with a better-than-expected training camp."
The tight end spot is totally up for grabs, which is how a fifth-round prospect who wasn't terribly highly touted has a real chance at becoming a starter in 2025.
