NFL draft analyst on rebuilding Panthers: ‘Where do you even start?’
The Carolina Panthers are going to have a very high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, perhaps the number one overall spot. This year, they will actually have the pick, so they can make the most progress on the rebuild that they tried to start last year. One draft analyst isn't even sure where to begin.
NFL Draft insider unsure where Panthers can begin rebuilding
Jordan Reid said he likes simulating what bad teams might do in their attempt to get better. Sometimes, teams make the moves that work, like the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, or Washington Commanders. In the case of the Panthers, Reid isn't sure what they can do.
The Panthers have virtually nothing locked down. In theory, they're Dave Canales' team for a long time, but even that's not guaranteed. They have a young wide receiver corps in Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and Jonathan Mingo, but again, this is far from inspiring.
Aside from the injured Derrick Brown, no one good on defense is under contract beyond the next year or two. They have a ton of holes on that side of the ball. Their quarterback situation is questionable at best. The offensive line seems to have improved and is going to be around for a little while, and Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks should make a solid tandem. Either way, it's going to be a long offseason in Carolina, and Reid doesn't even know what they can do.
