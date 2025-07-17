NFL expert says Carolina Panthers fortunes' rest on shoulders of one key rookie
The Carolina Panthers' win total is set at 6.5, so bettors who believe in Carolina's upward growth will likely be taking the over, since they won five games last year. Those who doubt the legitimacy of Bryce Young, Dave Canales, or the rest of the team will probably take the under.
One NFL insider is strongly considering the over here. The Athletic's Vic Tafur said it is a tantalizing bet to make, but it hinges on one player, and that's not QB Bryce Young. In fact, it's not a player who's ever taken an NFL snap.
"The Panthers’ fortunes — and yours if you’re really eyeing this excessively attractive offer like me — rest on the shoulders of one man. And it’s not Bryce Young. It’s first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan. Teams were split on his route running, but coach Dave Canales saw his size (6-feet-4, 219 pounds) and speed (4.48 40-yard dash) and started having Mike Evans flashbacks from his days in Tampa," Tafur said.
The analyst added that Young needs a big-play receiver and someone he can throw it up to in the red zone. He has a good offensive line and strong running game, so McMillan seems to be one of the final pieces.
"The new front office didn’t draft Young so it wants to see what the upside really is after Young finished strong last season, with 10 touchdowns and zero turnovers in the last three games," he said. "Derrick Brown is back, so the defense won’t be horrible again, and the Panthers should be able to get two more wins."
Provided the defense's baseline is higher this year with the return of Derrick Brown and some reinforcements, then the offense should be able to carry Carolina past this win total. However, if McMillan is a bust, things might get a little tricky.
