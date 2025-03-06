NFL expert names underrated DL as Panthers' top free agent target
The Carolina Panthers are in perhaps the greatest need of a strong interior defensive lineman. Despite Derrick Brown's impending return, the run defense was so porous last year that Carolina cannot afford to skip out. Maybe they do so with Mason Graham in the draft. Maybe it's Tershawn Wharton in free agency or even Milton Williams.
Or maybe it's with D.J. Jones, one of the more unheralded free agents at the position. A lot of attention, rightly so, will be paid to those other players mentioned. But Jones could be a sneakily good addition to the Panthers. At least, The Athletic's Mike Jones thinks so.
He named Jones as the top free agent for Carolina to target, saying, "While Bryce Young displayed encouraging signs of growth, the Panthers remain a ways off from contention, and upgrading their defense is a high priority. Jones is among the most disruptive interior defensive linemen on the market, and he has ties to Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from their time together in Denver. Jones would provide a veteran presence on a defense that is expected to feature multiple rookies next season."
The fit and the need are obvious here. The connection with Ejiro Evero is nice, too. The price tag might also be a huge advantage for going after Jones rather than Milton Williams. It's also a more straightforward method than hoping that Mason Graham slides to eight overall.
With a potential bidding war coming on some top interior defensive line free agents, the Panthers may be smart to go after someone smaller and easier to land to fill that gap. Remember, they have Derrick Brown coming back, so they're not necessarily in need of a superstar in the position.
