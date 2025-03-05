ESPN predicts Panthers to lose bidding war for franchise-altering edge rusher
The Carolina Panthers have to address the pass rush in some way this offseason. Maybe that's with James Pearce Jr., Mike Green, or Nic Scourton in the NFL Draft. The easiest way, though, is to sign a known commodity (or trade for one like Myles Garrett, but that's highly unlikely).
As a result, Josh Sweat has been a big name the Panthers should have eyes on. He's one of the top edge rushers in this free-agent class, and he's not aging like Khalil Mack is. Fresh off a dominant Super Bowl, he's someone ESPN expects Carolina to be in the bidding war for.
David Newton said, "The Panthers want to rebuild the defensive front the way they did with the offensive line last season. Adding an edge rusher such as Sweat -- who has 33 sacks over the past three seasons -- makes sense. Nobody on the Panthers had more than 5.5 sacks last season on a unit that ranked 29th in total sacks with 32. Sweat is headed into his prime, and he played in a 3-4 scheme -- similar to what the Panthers used last season -- under Vic Fangio in Philly."
Newton predicts an offer of four years, $78 million ($46.8 million guaranteed). Unfortunately, that's not good enough for Sweat according to ESPN. Despite offering more years, the Panthers got outbid by the Washington Commanders.
Dan Graziano explained it, "Washington's offer has the highest average annual salary, and though the Packers and Panthers were offering four years, the guarantee here is better than Green Bay's and pretty close to Carolina's. Sweat just played in the Super Bowl, and Washington gives him a chance to get back there over the next three years with what the Commanders are building."
The Panthers were not predicted to get into the fray for the other top free agents ESPN detailed, including Sam Darnold, Ronnie Stanley, Jevon Holland, Zack Baun, and DJ Reed.
