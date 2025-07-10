NFL insider predicts Carolina Panthers starting TE, ranks him dead last in NFL
The Carolina Panthers have three plausible options at tight end. The veteran Tommy Tremble has the most experience, but he also has yet to crack 1,000 career yards in four seasons. Ja'Tavion Sanders had promise as a rookie, but he got outplayed by Tremble down the stretch. Rookie Mitchell Evans could be good, but he was a fifth-round pick.
According to MSN's RotoBaller, the starter is going to be Tommy Tremble, but that's not necessarily a good thing. Out of 32 tight ends that will be Week 1 starters, Tremble was ranked dead last, which also doesn't compliment the other two.
"Tommy Tremble is a quality player, but he is not a large contributor to Carolina’s success. They could use a legitimate threat at the position. For now, Tremble will continue his role of catching a pass or two per game," they wrote.
Sanders and Evans both have more upside, but that's because they're unknown. We know that Tremble is not very good, but we don't necessarily know that about either of the two young players yet. They could be good, but they could also be bad, which is why Carolina's tight end situation is so dire. It doesn't matter who the starter is, this is the worst TE room in the NFL.
The Panthers have at least attempted to shore up the position, but it's hard when the veteran signing is Tremble and the two draft picks are fourth and fifth-round selections. Diamonds in the rough do exist, but those picks aren't necessarily legitimate attempts to find a good tight end.
