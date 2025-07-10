All Panthers

NFL insider predicts Carolina Panthers starting TE, ranks him dead last in NFL

Which Panthers tight end is going to get the nod?

Zach Roberts

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have three plausible options at tight end. The veteran Tommy Tremble has the most experience, but he also has yet to crack 1,000 career yards in four seasons. Ja'Tavion Sanders had promise as a rookie, but he got outplayed by Tremble down the stretch. Rookie Mitchell Evans could be good, but he was a fifth-round pick.

According to MSN's RotoBaller, the starter is going to be Tommy Tremble, but that's not necessarily a good thing. Out of 32 tight ends that will be Week 1 starters, Tremble was ranked dead last, which also doesn't compliment the other two.

"Tommy Tremble is a quality player, but he is not a large contributor to Carolina’s success. They could use a legitimate threat at the position. For now, Tremble will continue his role of catching a pass or two per game," they wrote.

Sanders and Evans both have more upside, but that's because they're unknown. We know that Tremble is not very good, but we don't necessarily know that about either of the two young players yet. They could be good, but they could also be bad, which is why Carolina's tight end situation is so dire. It doesn't matter who the starter is, this is the worst TE room in the NFL.

The Panthers have at least attempted to shore up the position, but it's hard when the veteran signing is Tremble and the two draft picks are fourth and fifth-round selections. Diamonds in the rough do exist, but those picks aren't necessarily legitimate attempts to find a good tight end.

Zach Roberts
Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

