Panthers’ QB Bryce Young quietly playing his best football of the season

Who would have thought that after a 1-3 start this season, which included ugly losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars (26-1) and New England Patriots (42-13), that the Carolina Panthers would be in position to win their first division title since 2015 in Week 17? Sunday’s 23-20 victory over the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers raised Carolina’s record to 8-7.

Dave Canales's club has fallen into a nasty habit of not being able to string together two straight wins. Of course, the Panthers also haven’t lost two games in a row since opening 0-2 this season. The bottom line is that this improved squad, which has won more games in 2025 than the previous two seasons combined (7) is 7-4 in its last 11 games.

Third-year quarterback Bryce Young has also had his share of struggles throughout this season. In his first 11 games in 2025, the top pick in the ’23 NFL draft had connected on 62.7 percent of his passes and thrown 15 touchdown passes while committing 13 turnovers. There were nine interceptions while Young lost four of his six fumbles. He was also sacked 20 times, but managed to run for 98 yards and one touchdown on 27 attempts.

In the team’s last three games, wins over the Rams and Buccaneers, as well as a frustrating loss to the rejuvenated Saints at New Orleans, Young has hit on 51 of his 76 throws (67.1 percent). He’s totaled 560 yards through the air and served up six TD passes without an interception. He also hasn’t fumbled in five consecutive games. The 24-year-old signal-caller has been sacked only five times, but has also rolled up 92 yards rushing on 16 runs.

Those six touchdown passes has gone to four different players at three different positions. Wideouts Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker have a pair, while running back Chuba Hubbard and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders have also hauled in scoring receptions in the last three games.

This Sunday, the Panthers face the team with the best record in the NFC in the 12-3 Seattle Seahawks. They will need Young to be unflappable against one of the top defenses in the league.

