NFL insider predicts Panthers to make huge wide receiver move for Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have not had a stud wide receiver very often. They had Steve Smith, but it took them several years to eventually replace him with DJ Moore. After they traded Moore as part of the Bryce Young package, they were unable to replace him with anyone of the same caliber.
They've tried, to their credit. Adam Thielen, while not the caliber of WR1 great NFL offenses usually have, has been a very good signing. They've dedicated two high draft picks to wide receivers as well. That hasn't worked out, so they might be in the market for a big free-agent acquisition. One NFL insider predicts perhaps the biggest one of the offseason for Carolina.
NFL insider says Tee Higgins is coming home
Tee Higgins went to Clemson for college just down the road from Bank of America Stadium. He's local, and he's a legitimate top wide receiver. The only reason he hasn't been is because Ja'Marr Chase might be the best in the NFL. On a different team, like the Panthers, Higgins would be a superstar.
B/R's Andrew Velez said, “If you had to ask me for a landing spot for Tee Higgins, I’m going with the Carolina Panthers. The Carolina Panthers need a wide receiver. You can’t go out there another season and run Adam Thielen out there as the WR 1. They tried it with Diontae Johnson, clearly that didn’t work. But Tee Higgins, coming off arguably his best NFL season playing in just 12 games, Bryce Young was a stud after being benched. He had the most big-time throws after getting benched. You pair him with Tee Higgins, we could see some magic in Carolina.”
The fit is obvious. The Panthers need a star wide receiver who can make plays for Bryce Young, not the other way around. Higgins would be a perfect addition. He's still very young, too, so he fits the current window.
That's not the issue. The issue is money. Higgins is an unrestricted free agent. He's going to command at least $25 million AAV. The Panthers don't even have that much to work with for the entire offseason. Sure, cutting some players and restructuring others will free up some more cap space, but can Carolina really devote 60 or more percent of their total cap this offseason to wide receiver? Probably not with the defense in complete shambles.
