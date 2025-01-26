Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft: Dan Morgan loads up on defensive firepower
The 2025 NFL Draft is not until late April, but it's never too early to start formulating opinions on what the Carolina Panthers will do with their picks. Each and every Sunday leading up to the draft, we will release a new seven-round mock draft, projecting each Panthers pick.
Here are this week's picks.
RD 1, Pick 8: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
The more I watch of Jalon Walker, the more I like his fit in Carolina. It might be a tad early to take him at No. 8, but if he hits, it won't matter. Tetairoa McMillan, Abdul Carter, Will Johnson, and Mason Graham may be ahead of Walker on Carolina's list, but if those guys are off the board, this is a nice consolation.
Last week's projection: CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
RD 2, Pick 53: DE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Tuimoloau isn't the biggest edge rusher in the world, but his athleticism and speed give opposing offensive tackles headaches. D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney are nice options to have around, but Carolina needs a high-level youngster at the position. JTT could go earlier than this, but we're being optimistic on this fine Sunday. This season, he totaled 22 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.
Last week's projection: WR Savion Williams (TCU)
RD 3, Pick 73: CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
Carolina needs a near complete makeover of its cornerback room aside from Jaycee Horn. Strong has good ball skills, having picked off five passes over the past two seasons in addition to swatting 14 other attempts to the ground. He'll need to fill out his frame to handle the physicality at the next level, but the tools are there.
Last week's projection: S Kevin Winston Jr. (Penn State)
RD 4, Pick 109: S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
The Panthers could elect to revamp the safety position as a whole with several players set to hit free agency. While Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller are capable of playing good football, Bowman has the higher upside with his ball-hawking ability. In his final three seasons in Norman, Bowman picked off 11 passes and returned three of them for touchdowns.
Last week's projection: EDGE David Walker (Central Arkansas)
RD 4, Pick 113: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
Bryant has a similar body type and skill set to the Panthers' third-round projected pick, Dorian Strong. Again, the Panthers need to add playmakers to that cornerback group, and Bryant has a chance to be a hidden gem in the middle rounds. He totaled 13 interceptions and 22 passes defended throughout his collegiate career.
Last week's projection: LB Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss)
RD 5, Pick 140: RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
I might just mock Cam Skattebo to the Panthers in every one of these leading up to the draft because why not? Carolina is in need of a running back with Jonathon Brooks back on the shelf for a while, and the former Sun Devil star fits exactly what Dan Morgan is looking for - a tough, gritty, physical back that can take some hits off of Chuba Hubbard.
Last week's projection: RB Cam Skattebo (Arizona State)
RD 5, Pick 148: OL Tyler Cooper, Minnesota
Just because you paid a ton of money to a pair of guards doesn't mean you should neglect the depth of the group. Injuries happen all of the time up front, and Carolina knows all about that in regard to the offensive line. Cooper primarily played left guard but could potentially kick outside to tackle as well.
Last week's projection: DL Elijah Roberts (SMU)
RD 5, Pick 163: WR Nick Nash (San Jose State)
The quarterback-turned-wide receiver had a massive year this past season, hauling in 104 receptions for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns (led all of FBS). He's not someone who's going to be a top-three or four receiver in the offense but will provide good depth there and can serve on the special teams unit. The reason I have Carolina waiting this late to take a receiver in the draft is that this scenario would have them spending big money in free agency.
Last week's projection: CB Nohl Williams (Cal)
RD 7, Pick 226: C Clay Webb (Jacksonville State)
More depth along the offensive line with the final pick here in the seventh round. Webb is a center first and foremost, but can play anywhere on the interior.
Last week's projection: C Clay Webb (Jacksonville State)
