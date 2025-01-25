Panthers predicted to land towering WR for Bryce Young in NFL Draft
The Carolina Panthers definitely need to add some weapons for Bryce Young this offseason, and they may have to rely on the NFL Draft to do so.
The Panthers don't have a whole lot of cap room to sign free agents, and it may be difficult to convince the very best wide receivers to join Carolina to begin with.
Fortunately, there should be some very intriguing receivers available in the draft, and Dean Jones of Cat Crave is projecting the Panthers to land a big-time sleeper in April: Iowa State Cyclones star Jayden Higgins.
Jones has Carolina bagging Higgins in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
"Jayden Higgins is a name to watch. The Iowa State prospect isn't the quickest, but he's a slick route runner with the size to overcome almost any coverage scheme with minimal fuss," Jones wrote. "This 6-foot-4 frame also makes him an imposing red zone threat to bolster his stock. His hands are an asset that can come in and make an impression in specific situations."
While Higgins doesn't carry the cachet of a Tetairoa McMillan or a Luther Burden, there is no question that he is one of the most compelling receivers in this draft class.
The South Miami native is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns, establishing himself as a genuine NFL prospect.
Higgins doesn't possess blazing speed, but his catch radius and his ability to come down with jump balls would be a terrific asset for Young and the Panthers' aerial attack.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Ron Rivera predicted to take on high-profile NFL head coaching job
Carolina Panthers could steal star cornerback away from hated rival
Panthers named among best fits for top 2025 free agent quarterback
2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers predicted to pick ball-hawking safety