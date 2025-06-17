NFL insider promises Panthers can see light at the end of tunnel
The Carolina Panthers haven't been to the playoffs since the 2017 season. They haven't had a winning season since then, either. They've been one of the worst teams in all of sports since then, and they've only won 12 games in the last three years. They have been losing a lot.
Chuba Hubbard said recently that he's "sick and tired" of all the losing. There are signs that the long nightmare in Charlotte might be over, but one NFL insider is sure of it. Adam Rank of NFL.com believes that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it's near.
In fact, Rank believes they'll win the division thanks to Hubbard. "I do really like the Carolina Panthers' chances of winning the NFC South this year. As a matter of fact, I believe they're going to break through," he said. "Last year, they made some great strides when they rebuilt the interior of their offensive line."
That move helped Bryce Young go from "being benched in favor of Andy Dalton to playing some really good football down the stretch." Rank also added that there were times when Young looked just like the player Carolina thought he would be when they traded up for him.
Rank praised the draft choices that GM Dan Morgan made, notably getting Tetairoa McMillan, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen. All of that, plus the positive fact that "Chuba Hubbard has goals," indicate to the NFL analyst that Carolina's long, difficult playoff drought could very well end this season.
