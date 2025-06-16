All Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young guaranteed for growth in 2025

Bryce Young should be even better for the Carolina Panthers in the upcoming season.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is entering his third season in the NFL, and confidence is growing for him with continuity around the offense.

Young is staying in the same system as the year before with Dave Canales as the head coach, and the two can now build off of the foundation they started in 2024.

NFL.com writer Marc Ross guaranteed a successful season for Young in 2025.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young scrambles to make a pass as New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young scrambles to make a pass as New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Young took tremendous strides in 2024 after returning to the starting lineup in Week 8 following his benching. He looked far more comfortable in his return and produced with consistency, as he threw for 2,104 yards with 15 TDs and six INTs in the final 10 contests," Ross wrote.

"Most important perhaps is Young's confidence grew immensely down the stretch, leading Carolina to either a game-tying or game-winning drive in six of those games. Now he enters his second season in Dave Canales' system with his best supporting cast to date. The Panthers drafted wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall to pair with Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette, who I also believe is poised for a breakout campaign this fall.

"The 18th-ranked rushing attack from a year ago added Rico Dowdle to complement Chuba Hubbard, giving the team a pair of 1,000-yard rushers. The Panthers have taken the necessary steps to ensure Young's third season will be the best of his career, and now it's up to him to not only continue to grow as a player but prove why he was worthy of being taken No. 1 overall in 2023. I believe that's what he will do."

Adding in the fact that the Panthers will make a decision regarding Young's fifth-year option at season's end should make the Carolina quarterback hungry to be even better in the upcoming year.

Young has the tools to be successful for the Panthers this season, and he can truly showcase why the team was right to take him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young is taking a few weeks off before the Panthers report back to the team facility for training camp next month.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

