NFL pundit predicts 49ers trade star wide receiver to Panthers in 2025
The Carolina Panthers have tried to address the wide receiver position over the last two offseasons. They have signed a plethora of veterans, drafted a few, and even made a trade. The moves have not all worked out, as one draft pick has been traded, and the player they traded for was traded away months later.
They have found a few pieces to build around, but they need a star. A true WR1 should be on their docket next, and one NFL pundit believes that player currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers and will be traded.
Panthers predicted to swing trade for Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel's final contractual year is the 2025 NFL season. Brock Purdy will be a due for a deserved extension by then. After signing Brandon Aiyuk to a major deal, it's clear that the 49ers will have to choose between Purdy and Samuel.
NFL pundit Marissa Myers believes the Panthers can help make this decision easier. She says it would be wise to get him out of the way for some draft capital before he's a free agent. She also said his dynamic abilities (in the backfield and as a wide receiver) make him an ideal weapon for Bryce Young and Dave Canales.
Samuel has also been exceptionally reliable, posting 4,528 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air in his career. He's added 1,073 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, too. A receiver corps of Samuel, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker would be excellent.
